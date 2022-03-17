Kcash Market Capitalization Achieves $926,063.26 (KCASH)

Kcash (KCASH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Kcash coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $926,063.26 and approximately $293,356.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 101.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Kcash Coin Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com . Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

