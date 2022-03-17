Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $524,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,437 shares of company stock valued at $603,465,070. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $16.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $856.91. 751,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,104,689. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $860.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $906.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $932.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.