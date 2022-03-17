Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.11

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 4815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

XPOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

