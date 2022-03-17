Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.95

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 101450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

