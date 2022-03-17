Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.27

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 70616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.