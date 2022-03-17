Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 16.8% in February

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 213,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of TEDU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,137. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

