Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 445,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Troika Media Group news, major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Troika Media Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TRKA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Troika Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Troika Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.