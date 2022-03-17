Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.03 and last traded at $48.89. 5,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 452,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The company has a market cap of $671.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

Hibbett Sports ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

