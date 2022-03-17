Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Decreases By 22.2%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 119,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,223. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

