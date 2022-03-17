WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Down 1.5%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.37 and last traded at $85.79. Approximately 797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.
The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter.
WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
