WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Down 1.5%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.37 and last traded at $85.79. Approximately 797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 144,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Get WNS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $95,257,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $34,747,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after acquiring an additional 322,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 209,305 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.