Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.03. 593,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,069,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.28. The company has a market cap of $311.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.30.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

