Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,825. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

