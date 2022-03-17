HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.
NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
