HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HireQuest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HireQuest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

