Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 9,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,594. The company has a market cap of $964.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

