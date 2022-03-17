Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.50. Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 30,056,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,108,695. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.