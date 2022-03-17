$8.11 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) to announce $8.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $34.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,496,238. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.91. The stock has a market cap of $609.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $122.72 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

