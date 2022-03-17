$21.75 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $82.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

CTT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 2,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,936. The stock has a market cap of $402.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

