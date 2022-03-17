AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $885.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,469,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,331,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,839,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $3,030,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,623. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.66. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

