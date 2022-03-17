Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 149,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $318,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of WEC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.97. 43,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.92 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

