Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 216,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 67,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 143,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,378. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

