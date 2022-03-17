Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

