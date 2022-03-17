Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

PLOW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $50.27.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

