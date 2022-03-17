Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 52 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

AVGO traded down $7.00 on Thursday, hitting $600.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.77. The firm has a market cap of $245.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.