Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

PDD stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 621,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638,695. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

