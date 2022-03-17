AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading 3.5% Higher

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.16. 21,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,174,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

