Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 438,056 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 144.14%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,857 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,735. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

