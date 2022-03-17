Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,469,325 shares.The stock last traded at $74.69 and had previously closed at $75.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,747,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 409.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 599,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,953,000 after purchasing an additional 482,154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

