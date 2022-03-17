Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $270.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,080. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.45.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $3,569,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,636 shares of company stock valued at $51,045,995 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.