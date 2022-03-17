Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Up 5.4%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.92. Approximately 4,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 277,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sight Sciences by 35,136.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sight Sciences by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

