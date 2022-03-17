Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

HCC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

