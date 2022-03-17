IBM Retirement Fund Sells 7,346 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.91. 3,473,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average of $350.69. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.13 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.79.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

