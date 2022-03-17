MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will report sales of $139.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.35 million and the highest is $141.02 million. MediaAlpha posted sales of $173.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $97,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 815,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.98 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.39.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

