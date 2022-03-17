-$0.63 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $940,905. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 504,846 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,493. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

