Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.63.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.27. The stock had a trading volume of 162,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,639. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.96.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,229,599 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

