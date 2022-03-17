Andrew Barnard Sells 2,588 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$614.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$621.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$576.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$700.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.1602336 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.42%.

FFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$772.14.

About Fairfax Financial (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.