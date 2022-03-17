Analysts Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. The Pennant Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. 264,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,522. The stock has a market cap of $451.63 million, a P/E ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,273,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

