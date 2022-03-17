MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS MSADY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,192. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.42.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

