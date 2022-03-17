Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MEJHY remained flat at $$14.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Meiji has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Meiji from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Meiji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It offers yogurt, drinking milk, beverages, cheese, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen foods, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant and eternal formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, foodstuffs, livestock products, and sugar and corn sweeteners, as well as transportation services.

