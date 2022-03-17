Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Up 9.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as 8.19 and last traded at 8.19. 8,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 587,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.51.

Specifically, COO Richard Lampen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.87 per share, for a total transaction of 68,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $679,050 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 7.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

