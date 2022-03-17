International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 252,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $51,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 600,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 148,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 199,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN THM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,191. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.