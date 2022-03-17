Medicalchain Trading Down 18.9% This Week (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $18,883.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Medicalchain has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . The official website for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars.

