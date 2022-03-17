Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

