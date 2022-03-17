Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,109. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.