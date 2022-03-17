IBM Retirement Fund Sells 7,705 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.61. 5,239,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $172.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $135.13 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

