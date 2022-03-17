Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 9,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,102. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,664.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

