Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.44 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,906. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $503.36 million, a PE ratio of 168.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

