Analysts Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will announce $218.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $189.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $986.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $994.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CWST traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.27. 555,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.