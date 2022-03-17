$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 47,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. 686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $4.3737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

