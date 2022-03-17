Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.80. 1,130,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.