Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,687,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

